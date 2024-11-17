19 applicants seek permits to operate buses from Goshree isles to Vyttila hub, other city routes

The Regional Transport Authority (RTA) would shortly take a decision on 19 applications seeking permits to operate private buses from Goshree Islands to city routes, it is learnt.

This comes in the wake of a notification issued by the Transport department earlier this year which permitted the city extension of buses from the isles, provided the one-way distance did not exceed 25 km. These buses and also those from North Paravur and Munambam which are located further away, have been terminating their trips at High Court Junction despite the commissioning of the trio of Goshree bridges two decades ago. Put together, approximately 100 buses from the Goshree isles and beyond are not permitted beyond HC Junction into the city, prompting commuters to either disembark and rely on alternative modes of commute or travel all the way to their destinations in the city from their homes in private vehicles.

Interestingly, only three of the 19 applicants who have sought permits to operate beyond HC Junction into city routes, own buses, said sources from the Motor Vehicles department (MVD). “The maximum demand is for permits to operate trips up to Vyttila Mobility Hub. The others are keen to operate to Kakkanad and a few other destinations in the city. The three applicants will in all probability be issued permits, while the others would have to purchase buses in their name to get permits. This is aimed at preventing the undue transfer of permits.”

The number of permit applicants would have increased if the Transport department had permitted buses from the region to operate up to 35 km per trip. This in turn would have lessened congestion, pollution and accidents due to the proliferation of private vehicles on the narrow coastal highway that links Kalamukku Junction with Munambam, the sources said, adding that a section of bus operators in the city were even now opposed to the city entry of buses from the Goshree isles, fearing loss of revenue.

General secretary of the Federation of Residents’ Associations’ Apex Council in Goshree Islands (FRAG) Anil Plavians hoped that the next RTA meeting would take a call on issuing permits to the applicants for entry into the city, after holding a ‘time hearing’. “More number of bus operators could follow suit, based on the feasibility of city extension of buses. They can either seek permit variation to cover extra distance or opt for a fresh permit,” he said.

The FRAG has been spearheading the agitation demanding that the buses from the isles be permitted to operate beyond High Court Junction, on all city routes. The federation was hopeful that 65 buses from North Paravur and 25 from Munambam would be able to enter the city if the Transport department extended the 25 km trip limit to at least 35 km. It has all the while been citing a shortfall in the number of buses from the isles to the city, referring to how the KSRTC withdrew 32 Thirukochi buses that once operated from the isles to the city, during the past decade.