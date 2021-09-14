1,893 test positive in Ernakulam; TPR 13.4%

As many as 1,893 persons tested positive for SARS-CoV-2 in Ernakulam on Tuesday.

A total of 1,829 persons got infected through local contact in the district. The source of infection in 51 cases has not been ascertained. The test positivity rate was 13.4%.

The regions where positive cases were higher than 40 included Kuttampuzha (88), Nayarambalam (67), Thripunithura (58), Chottanikkara (53), Angamaly (42), Vadakkekara (42), and Vadakkekara (41).

Some of the regions that reported fewer than five cases were Elankunnapuzha, Karumaloor, Keerampara, Kunnukara, Panampilly Nagar, Pindimana, Puthrika, Mudakuzha, Vaduthala, Sreemoolanagaram, Asamanoor, Aarakuzha, Kadamakudi, Kaloorkad, Thoppumpady, Pachalam, Pallarimangalam, Poonithura, Pothanikkad, Maneed, Maradi, Vadavucode, Aikkaranad, Chakkaraparambu, Perumpadapu, Paingottur, Karuvelipadi, and Palakuzha, according to an official release.

As many as 28,091 persons are under treatment for the disease in the district, and 14,125 tests were conducted on Tuesday.