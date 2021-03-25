KochiKOCHI 25 March 2021 22:15 IST
188 new cases, 171 recoveries in Ernakulam
The district saw 188 new infections of SARS-CoV2 on Thursday. There were 171 recoveries.
Fifteen of the new cases were reported from Kalamassery while Kaloor had 8, Varapuzha 7, Kothamangalam, Thrikkakara and Fort Kochi (6 each) and Arakkuzha, Pallipuram and Alangad (5 each).
The district had 2,960 active patients as on Thursday. A fresh batch of 6,624 samples were sent for testing.
