188 new cases, 171 recoveries in Ernakulam

KOCHI

25 March 2021 22:15 IST

The district saw 188 new infections of SARS-CoV2 on Thursday. There were 171 recoveries.

Fifteen of the new cases were reported from Kalamassery while Kaloor had 8, Varapuzha 7, Kothamangalam, Thrikkakara and Fort Kochi (6 each) and Arakkuzha, Pallipuram and Alangad (5 each).

The district had 2,960 active patients as on Thursday. A fresh batch of 6,624 samples were sent for testing.

