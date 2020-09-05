186 new COVID-19 cases in Ernakulam

KOCHI

05 September 2020 21:04 IST

As many as 186 people tested positive for SARS-CoV-2 in Ernakulam on Saturday. Of them, three were identified as having arrived from other States or outside India while the rest of the cases were of local transmission, said a press release here. A total of 128 people were cured of COVID-19 on Saturday.

As many as 1,140 people have been brought under observation in their homes in the district while 616 people have been removed from the list of those under observation. The total number of people under observation in the district is 18,009.

