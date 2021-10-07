Kochi

1,839 COVID cases recorded in Ernakulam

As many as 1,839 people tested positive for SARS-CoV-2 in Ernakulam on Thursday.

A total of 1,790 people got infected through local contact. The source of infection in 37 cases has not been ascertained. The test positivity rate (TPR) was 11.36%. The regions where positive cases were higher than 40 included Thrikkakara (85), Kuttampuzha (50), and Pallipuram (41).

Some of the regions that reported fewer than five cases were Thoppumpady, Thammanam, Thevara, Ayappankavu, Chakkaraparambu, Chellanam, Kanjoor, and Vaduthala, according to an official release.

As many as 18,629 samples were tested on Thursday.


Our code of editorial values

Related Topics
Coronavirus
Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Oct 7, 2021 6:58:11 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Kochi/1839-covid-cases-recorded-in-ernakulam/article36879708.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY