Kochi

1,832 test positive for Ernakulam

Around 1,832 persons tested positive for SARS-CoV-2 in Ernakulam on Friday.

Nearly 1,798 persons got infected through local contact. The source of infection in 24 cases has not been ascertained. The test positivity rate was 10.8%. The regions in which the positive cases were higher than 30 included Kizhakkambalam (55), Pallipuram (53), Keezhmad (48), Thrikkakara (46), Thripunithura (46), Vadakkekara (38), Kuzhippalli (36), Payipra (35), Kuttampuzha (34), Kunnathunadu (33) and Puthenvelikkara (32).

Some of the regions that reported fewer than five cases were Ayampuzha, Elanji, Pachalam, Manjapra, Edakochi, Thammanam, Panampilly Nagar, Vennala, Elamkulam, and Poonitura, according to an official release.

Around 16,970 COVID-19 tests were conducted on Friday. Around 17,500 persons are under treatment for the disease in the district.


