ADVERTISEMENT

₹18,000 crore spent under Life Mission since 2016, says Minister

September 02, 2023 09:43 pm | Updated 09:43 pm IST - KOCHI

‘Housing project for residents of P&T Colony a model for the rest of the State’

The Hindu Bureau

Minister for Local Self Government M.B. Rajesh after the inauguration of the housing complex for residents of P&T Colony at Mundamveli on Saturday. | Photo Credit: H. VIBHU

The government has spent around ₹18,000 crore under the Life Mission housing scheme for the poor since 2016, M.B. Rajesh, Minister for Local Self Government, has said.

Nearly 3.48-lakh families had received homes, and the construction of around 1-lakh houses is at various stages, he said after inaugurating the apartment complex for residents of P&T Colony at Mundamveli here on Saturday. The housing project was jointly executed by the Greater Cochin Development Authority (GCDA) and the Life Mission.

The Minister said the government’s intent was that there should be no homeless people in the State.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Mr. Rajesh said the housing project for residents of P&T Colony was a model for the rest of the State. As many as 82 families, who had lived under deplorable conditions, have now received proper homes. The project includes modern facilities, including a ₹5.8-lakh ‘Thumburmuzhi’ model for solid waste management. A sewage treatment plant will be set up on 30 cents owned by the GCDA at a cost of ₹17 crore, he said.

K.J. Maxi, MLA, presided over the function. Mayor M. Anilkumar inaugurated the handing over of keys to the families.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US