₹18,000 crore spent under Life Mission since 2016, says Minister

‘Housing project for residents of P&T Colony a model for the rest of the State’

September 02, 2023 09:43 pm | Updated 09:43 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau
Minister for Local Self Government M.B. Rajesh after the inauguration of the housing complex for residents of P&T Colony at Mundamveli on Saturday.

Minister for Local Self Government M.B. Rajesh after the inauguration of the housing complex for residents of P&T Colony at Mundamveli on Saturday. | Photo Credit: H. VIBHU

The government has spent around ₹18,000 crore under the Life Mission housing scheme for the poor since 2016, M.B. Rajesh, Minister for Local Self Government, has said.

Nearly 3.48-lakh families had received homes, and the construction of around 1-lakh houses is at various stages, he said after inaugurating the apartment complex for residents of P&T Colony at Mundamveli here on Saturday. The housing project was jointly executed by the Greater Cochin Development Authority (GCDA) and the Life Mission.

The Minister said the government’s intent was that there should be no homeless people in the State.

Mr. Rajesh said the housing project for residents of P&T Colony was a model for the rest of the State. As many as 82 families, who had lived under deplorable conditions, have now received proper homes. The project includes modern facilities, including a ₹5.8-lakh ‘Thumburmuzhi’ model for solid waste management. A sewage treatment plant will be set up on 30 cents owned by the GCDA at a cost of ₹17 crore, he said.

K.J. Maxi, MLA, presided over the function. Mayor M. Anilkumar inaugurated the handing over of keys to the families.

