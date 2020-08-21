18 persons at Ernakulam boys’ home test positive for SARS-CoV-2

Kochi

21 August 2020 21:34 IST

District records a total of 165 COVID-19 cases

As many as 18 people, including 15 boys between the ages of 10 and 17, at the Don Bosco Home for Boys in Palluruthy tested positive for SARS-CoV-2 on Friday.

According to a health official of the Kochi Corporation, there were about 60 residents and workers at the institution, all of whom were tested after a caretaker at the institution tested positive on Thursday. “A team from the Health Department is at the home and they are being treated there itself for now. But the boys could be moved to the first-line treatment centre (FLTC) at Mattancherry soon since it might be difficult to convert the home itself into a full-fledged FLTC,” said Hema Prahaladan, councillor representing the area.

A total of 165 people tested positive in the district on Friday. Of them, 10 people had returned from outside the State.

A 63-year-old native of Pachalam succumbed to the disease at the Government Medical College Hospital, Kalamassery. He also had heart-related ailments, said a release from the hospital.

West Kochi continues to record several positive cases each day, with 14 people from Palluruthy, four from Fort Kochi, 10 from Mattancherry and two from Thoppumpady testing positive for the disease.

Seven officials of the Navy have tested positive, besides four health workers – two health workers at private hospitals in the district, a health worker from Thrissur and another from Mattancherry.

Eight people from Mulanthuruthy and four from Chellanam have also tested positive, besides others from Vengola, Nellikuzhi, Ayavana, Aluva, Edakochi, Kunnathunad, Kumbalangi, Kothamangalam, Vennala, Vyttila, Eroor, Kadungaloor and Choornikkara.

A total of 89 people recovered and tested negative for the disease on Friday, while 1,812 people are being treated for it.