18 nuns test positive for virus
They were in contact with the nun who died last week
The Ernakulam health authorities are likely to bring more areas in the district under COVID-19 restrictions after 18 nuns at a convent at Chunangamveli, near Aluva, tested positive for SARS-CoV-2.
The nuns belong to the St. Mary’s province of a Catholic religious order. They are confirmed to have come into contact with a Catholic nun at Kuzhuppilly who died on July 15 after contracting COVID-19.
While the list of people who came into contact with the nuns is being prepared, the possibility of a community spread of COVID-19 has put health authorities and the district administration on high alert. The convent where the nuns have tested positive in Chunangamveli fell within one of the COVID-19 containment clusters near Aluva.
The Aluva and Keezhmad clusters as well as nearby panchayats such as Choornikkara, Alangad, Karumaloor, Edathala, Kadungalloor and Chengamanad are also being closely watched.