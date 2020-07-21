18 nuns test positive for virus

KOCHI

21 July 2020 23:50 IST

They were in contact with the nun who died last week

The Ernakulam health authorities are likely to bring more areas in the district under COVID-19 restrictions after 18 nuns at a convent at Chunangamveli, near Aluva, tested positive for SARS-CoV-2.

The nuns belong to the St. Mary’s province of a Catholic religious order. They are confirmed to have come into contact with a Catholic nun at Kuzhuppilly who died on July 15 after contracting COVID-19.

While the list of people who came into contact with the nuns is being prepared, the possibility of a community spread of COVID-19 has put health authorities and the district administration on high alert. The convent where the nuns have tested positive in Chunangamveli fell within one of the COVID-19 containment clusters near Aluva.

The Aluva and Keezhmad clusters as well as nearby panchayats such as Choornikkara, Alangad, Karumaloor, Edathala, Kadungalloor and Chengamanad are also being closely watched.