18 more boats with 67 fishers return to Kochi

A total of 67 fishermen on 18 boats, which had sought refuge in harbours north of Kerala in the wake of cyclone Ockhi early this month, returned to Kochi on Tuesday, said Fisheries Department sources here.

According to fishermen’s union Matsya Thozhilali Aikya Vedhi, the boats were in the list of 217 boats that had ventured out into deep sea before December 28. Most of the 217 boats had been accounted for, said Charles George of the Aikya Vedhi. He also expressed concern over the 14 boats that were reported to have capsized in the sea between Kollam and Lakshadweep islands.

Meanwhile, search operations continued on Tuesday. Fisheries Department reports said that 111 fishermen had returned to Kochi on Monday on 13 boats.

Collector’s order

District Collector K. Mohammed Y. Safirulla has issued instructions to complete cleaning up activities in areas such as Chellanam and Vypeen by December 15.

He has also sought complete details of the houses that had been partially or fully damaged in the cyclonic storm even as instructions have been sent out to make distribution of rations foolproof.

A statement issued on Monday said that a total of 172 toilets had been damaged in the Malippuram area near Vypeen. Water samples from the area too are being tested.