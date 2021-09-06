18 guns seized from personnel of cash logistics firm

The Kochi City police seized 18 guns from personnel attached to a private cash logistics firm at Kalamassery on Monday, close on the heels of five men from Jammu and Kashmir, who were employed as security guards for such a firm in Thiruvananthapuram, being arrested on Wednesday on the charge of possessing guns and ammunition without valid permits.

Further inquiry is on to ascertain whether the personnel deployed as security guards to provide escort for employees of agencies who transport currency for banks and their ATMs, had valid gun licence. A preliminary probe suggests their licences were fake. A case will be registered in this regard under the Arms Act. A background verification is being done since multiple departments are involved in issuing gun licence. “We hope to widen the ambit of the probe once we get more information on other such firms in the city,” said a senior police officer.

The probe will cover aspects like from where and how the personnel procured the guns. “We will not let our guard down, although there seems to be nothing alarming so far,” said police sources.

As per norms, a gun registered in India can be used across the country by a licensed person, provided it is regularised by the district administration concerned. The guns seized from the agency in Kalamassery had not been regularised for use in Ernakulam district. They included both single and double barrel guns. Agencies which deployed such personnel too would be made answerable, the sources added.