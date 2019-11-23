18 green patches getting ready in Ernakulam

Eighteen ‘pachathuruthus’ (miniature forests) seem to be gradually compensating for the rapid loss in green cover across Ernakulam.

The local bodies where the project was launched include Varapetti (3 miniature forests); Amballur; Palakkuzha, Vazhakulam (2); Elanji, Ramamangalam; Keezhmadu; Angamaly; Nedumbassery; Pampakuda; Thuravoor; and Kottuvalli. Higher educational institutions including ITI, Kalamassery, and Bharata Mata College, Thirkkakara, are also part of the green initiative.

“The project envisages converting barren lands into lush patches to increase green cover and tackle the growing challenges posed by climate change. It is being implemented in association with local bodies, Departments of Forest and Agriculture, etc.,” said Sujith Karun, district coordinator of the Haritha Keralam Mission.

For a local body like Vazhakulam, the project came as a relief as the site identified for setting up the project used to be a place for dumping waste. Representatives of the civic body said they restored the site lying close to the Periyar Valley Irrigation scheme at Mullankunnu by covering the side walls of the canal using coir geotextiles. Flower saplings were planted by engaging Kudumbashree workers under the MNREGA scheme. A ‘green park’ has come up at the site and is frequented by local residents.

Technical support

The Department of Agriculture will provide technical support and advice while the Forest Department will provide saplings to support anyone interested in setting up the mini forest.

According to Mission guidelines, public places will be converted to green pastures by planting local species of trees and plants. The idea is to have natural and biodiverse islands. Besides land owned by local bodies, pachathuruthus can be developed in government or private lands, puramboke, city centres, and unused lands.

The local bodies can also focus on plants that help in generating a steady income. It can set up green islands exclusively for medicinal plants. The larger objective is to create mini forests across the State in a phased manner. Interestingly, miniature forests can be developed in even half a cent. The protection of sacred groves and mangroves also forms part of the green initiative.