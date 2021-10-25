18 absconding accused arrested

KOCHI

25 October 2021 22:41 IST

The city police have arrested 18 persons, who were on the run for years in various long-pending cases.

The arrests were made as part of a special drive and surveillance held at the direction of Deputy Police Commissioner (Law and Order) Aishwarya Dongre.

Those arrested were from four sub divisions under the Kochi City Police Commissionerate. Investigations are being held to verify whether they had committed crimes in other districts.

The arrested were produced in court and remanded.