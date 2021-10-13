1,794 tested positive; TPR 11.8%

As many as 1,794 persons tested positive for SARS-CoV-2 in the district on Wednesday.

A total of 1,757 persons got infected through local contact in the district. The test positivity rate was 11.8%.

The source of infection in 30 cases has not been ascertained. The regions in which the positive cases were higher than 30 included Puthenvelikkara (78), Thrikkakara (66), Vadakkekara (58), Thripunithura (50), Pallipuram (49), Kuttampuzha (37), Vengola (36), Rayamangalam (32), Kavalangad (31), and Kottuvally (31).

Some of the regions that reported fewer than five cases were Kottapady, Thuravoor, Thammanam, Ayappankavu, Ashamanoor, Panampilly Nagar, Panayappilli, Pindimana, Maneed, Edakochi, Elamkulam, Chakkaraparambu, and Vennala, according to an official release.

The number of active cases in the district was 12,838 as on Wednesday.

List of dead

Meanwhile, the district-level committee to screen the applications for inclusion in the list of deaths owing to COVID-19 held its first meeting here on Wednesday.

The officials resolved the claims made in four such applications. The applications can be submitted for deaths that can be included as per the revised guidelines and those not figuring in the earlier list of deaths prepared by the government. Those who have complaints about not being included in the list despite being a death due to COVID-19 can also submit the applications online through the portal https://covid19.kerala.gov.in/deathinfo.

Those who cannot submit the applications online can file it through a primary health centre or Akshaya centre after submitting the required documents. A decision on the applications will be taken within 30 days, according to an official communication.