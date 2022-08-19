179 canals cleaned up under Operation Vahini in Ernakulam

Project helped reduce flooding close to rivers, says district administration

Silt and waste were removed from as many as 179 canals leading to the Periyar and Muvattupuzha rivers under Operation Vahini in Ernakulam.

Under the project, 21,86,102 cubic metres of silt was removed from the Periyar, while the Muvattupuzha river was cleared of 1,44,643 cubic metres of silt.

The district administration on Friday said the project had helped reduce the impact of flooding in areas close to the rivers following the recent heavy showers. Nearly 140 canals leading to the Periyar were cleaned, while silt and waste were removed from 39 canals reaching the Muvattupuzha river, according to an official communication.

The Periyar river basin was divided into six reaches under Operation Vahini, which was launched in February 2022. A survey had found 1,21,53,939 cubic metres of silt in the main stream, while it was 52,73,703 cubic metres in the tributaries.

The clean-up was done by various teams, including workers affiliated to the Employment Guarantee Scheme. Local bodies too joined the clean-up initiative.