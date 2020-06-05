176 evacuees complete quarantine at Navy’s care centre

A total of 176 Indians evacuated from Bahrain and Oman completed their mandated quarantine period at the Naval Base here on Thursday.

They would now travel back to 14 different States; 73 amongst them being from Kerala, said a defence press release.

Besides, a batch of 127 Bahrain evacuees who had arrived on May 17 had left the Navy’s COVID-19 Care Centre between June 1 and 2 while the 49 persons from Oman who joined later May 21 were the last to depart the centre on Thursday.

During their stay at the care centre, they were provided with all meals, personal hygiene kits, supervised medical care, wi-fi, and telephone facilities, new BSNL SIM cards as well as currency exchange, amongst other amenities. All residents underwent the RT-PCR tests during their stay and were tested negative prior to discharge.