Kochi

176 evacuees complete quarantine at Navy’s care centre

A total of 176 Indians evacuated from Bahrain and Oman completed their mandated quarantine period at the Naval Base here on Thursday.

They would now travel back to 14 different States; 73 amongst them being from Kerala, said a defence press release.

Besides, a batch of 127 Bahrain evacuees who had arrived on May 17 had left the Navy’s COVID-19 Care Centre between June 1 and 2 while the 49 persons from Oman who joined later May 21 were the last to depart the centre on Thursday.

During their stay at the care centre, they were provided with all meals, personal hygiene kits, supervised medical care, wi-fi, and telephone facilities, new BSNL SIM cards as well as currency exchange, amongst other amenities. All residents underwent the RT-PCR tests during their stay and were tested negative prior to discharge.

A letter from the Editor

Dear reader,

We have been keeping you up-to-date with information on the developments in India and the world that have a bearing on our health and wellbeing, our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.

Support Quality Journalism
Related Topics
Coronavirus
Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jun 5, 2020 12:31:44 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Kochi/176-evacuees-complete-quarantine-at-navys-care-centre/article31752500.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY