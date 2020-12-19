175th anniversary fete of SRV School to begin today

KOCHI

19 December 2020 22:06 IST

The 175th anniversary celebrations of SRV High School here and a global meet on this occasion will begin here on Sunday.

The former students will participate in a rally starting from Ernakulam Durbar Hall ground at 9 a.m. M. K. Sanoo, critic, will hoist the flag marking the start of the three-day anniversary celebrations. The meetings will be held at the Koothamabalam at the Asian School of Architecture and Design Innovation in Silver Sand Islands, Vyttila, according to a release.

B. R. Ajith, chairman of the global meet, said that the meetings had been scheduled at 4 p.m. to ensure the participation of former students now residing abroad.

