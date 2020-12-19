Kochi

175th anniversary fete of SRV School to begin today

The 175th anniversary celebrations of SRV High School here and a global meet on this occasion will begin here on Sunday.

The former students will participate in a rally starting from Ernakulam Durbar Hall ground at 9 a.m. M. K. Sanoo, critic, will hoist the flag marking the start of the three-day anniversary celebrations. The meetings will be held at the Koothamabalam at the Asian School of Architecture and Design Innovation in Silver Sand Islands, Vyttila, according to a release.

B. R. Ajith, chairman of the global meet, said that the meetings had been scheduled at 4 p.m. to ensure the participation of former students now residing abroad.

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Dec 19, 2020 10:07:03 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Kochi/175th-anniversary-fete-of-srv-school-to-begin-today/article33374524.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY