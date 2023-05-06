1.74 lakh households in Ernakulam lack source-level systems to manage food waste

May 06, 2023 07:46 pm | Updated 07:46 pm IST - KOCHI

Around 1.08 lakh households in nearly 50 grama panchayats in Ernakulam do not have any mechanism for source-level management of biodegradable waste, according to a survey by the Kudumbashree Mission.

In 12 municipalities, the corresponding figure is 66,023, as per data compiled by the Mission. The survey was initiated after the government decided to step up source-level management of food waste generated by households after the massive fire at the dumping site of the Kochi Corporation at Brahmapuram on March 2.

The Local Self-Government department and the district administration had entrusted the Kudumbashree with ground-level assessment of decentralised facilities as data submitted by the civic bodies was found to be wrong or incomplete. The survey is not yet over as the process is time consuming, according to the district wing of the Kudumbashree.

The gap in source-level management of food waste will grow as the data collection process is on in 33 grama panchayats, Kothamangalam municipality, and Kochi Corporation.

The survey, which was completed in 49 grama panchayats and 12 municipalities (except Kothamangalam), found that the panchayats had distributed 47,729 source-level biodegradable processing systems, including biobins, and biogas and pipe composting units. In municipalities, the corresponding number was 54,780. Data revealed that several households were yet to install decentralised facilities.

Waste generators had informed that the lack of proper maintenance had resulted in source-level systems turning defunct. With users getting no further support from civic bodies, they stop processing waste using source-level systems.