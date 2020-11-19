17,265 nominations for three-tier polls Ernakulam

When filing of nominations for the local body polls ended on Thursday, the district had 17,265 nominations.
There were 253 nominations to the district panchayat, 835 to the city corporation, 3,586 to the 13 municipalities, 1,405 to the block panchayats, and 11,186 to the grama panchayats in Ernakulam district.
A total of 4580 nominations were filed on the last day, Thursday.
The scrutiny of nominations will take place on Friday. Nominations to the district panchayat will be scrutinised at the collectorate conference hall at 11 a.m. Nominations can be withdrawn till November 23.
