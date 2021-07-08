Kochi

1,721 test positive for COVID

Around 1,721 persons were tested positive for SARS-CoV-2 in Ernakulam on Wednesday.

Nearly 1,682 persons got infected through local contact. The source of infection in 37 cases has not been ascertained. The test positivity rate was 9.29%. The regions in which the positive cases were higher than 30 included Thrikkakara (65), Kalamassery (59), Fort Kochi (56), Payipra (42), Pallipuram (36), Maradu (35), Ezhikkara (31), North Paravur (31), Elamakkara, and Choornikkara (30).

The regions that reported fewer than five cases were Udayamperoor, Puthrika, Mudakuzha, Ayampuzha, Elanji, Thammanam, Pachalam, Palakuzha, Ponekkara, Kuttampuzha, Thirumaradi, Pothanikad, Vaduthala, Ayavana, Aarakuzha, Elamkulam, Karuvelipadi, Kunnkara, Kuzhippilli, and Manjalloor.


