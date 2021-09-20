1,720 test positive in Ernakulam; TPR 14.91%

KOCHI

20 September 2021 22:41 IST

As many as 1,720 persons tested positive for SARS-CoV-2 in Ernakulam on Monday.

A total of 1,683 persons got infected through local contact in the district. The source of infection in 32 cases has not been ascertained. The test positivity rate was 14.91%.

The regions in which the positive cases were higher than 40 included Thrikkakara (87), Chengamanad (84), Kuttampuzha (70), Ayampuzha (61), Thripunithura (56), Chendamangalam (49), Kothamangalam (44), and Kavalangad (43).

Some of the regions that reported fewer than five cases were Aayvana, Edakkattuvayal, Keerampara, Chalikavattam, Chellanam, Maradi, Elamkulam, Mattancherry, Ayappankavu, Thoppumpady, Kumbalanghi, Pachalam, Ernakulam North, Panampilly Nagar, Manjapra, and Maneed, according to an official release.