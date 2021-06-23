1,706 new COVID cases in Ernakulam

Test positivity rate at 10.04%

Ernakulam district recorded 1,706 new COVID cases on Wednesday, with a test positivity rate (TPR) of 10.04% when 16,990 tests were done.

A total of 13,931 people are under treatment or in isolation at home after having tested positive.

Kumbalanghi registered the highest number of cases on Wednesday, with 75 people testing positive. Thrikkakara saw 46 new cases, Pallipuram 43, Kizhakkambalam 38, Elamkunnapuzha and Payipra 36 each, Kalamassery 35, and Keezhmad and Thripunithura 34 each. While Nayarambalam and Nellikuzhi registered 33 new cases each, Vadavucode and Vengola saw 31 each, Ayyampuzha 30, Edappally 29, and Kuttampuzha 28. Kaloor and Fort Kochi saw 27 new cases each.

As many as 1,984 recoveries were recorded on the day, and 242 people were discharged from hospitals and other treatment centres. A total of 38,832 people remain in quarantine.

Of those recovering from the infection, 9,100 are at home, 458 are at government hospitals, 951 are admitted at private hospitals, and 1,688 are recuperating at FLTCs, SLTCs, and domiciliary care centres.

An action plan has been prepared to administer the vaccine among ‘priority groups’ — bedridden patients, differently-abled persons, destitute persons, people living in colonies, and those over 60 who are yet to take the first dose. Data on the target population will be collected through the respective local bodies, and local body representatives will be required to enter details of the beneficiaries on the CoWIN portal and get them registered. Once a single shot has been administered to everybody over the age of 60, focus will be shifted to people over 55 years, followed by those over 50, and then people over 45 years. The plan will be implemented from next week onwards.

So far, a total of 15,11,718 doses of the two vaccines have been administered in the district.