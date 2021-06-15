1,702 fresh COVID cases in Ernakulam

Kochi

15 June 2021 20:31 IST

Test positivity rate 12.6%, 2,027 recoveries

A total of 1,702 people tested positive for SARS-CoV-2 in the district on Tuesday, leaving the test positivity rate at 12.6%.

For testing, 13,432 samples were sent. With 2,027 recoveries on the day, the active caseload has fallen to 14,175.

Valakom, near Muvattupuzha, recorded the highest number of new cases with 103 people testing positive from the area. Thrikkakara saw 76 new cases, Elamkunnapuzha 55, Chellanam and Thripunithura 53 each, Maradu 47, and Kalamassery 42. Palluruthy recorded 38 new cases, while Fort Kochi saw 37. Eight health workers have tested positive. The source of infection could not be traced in 30 cases.

Advertising

Advertising

As many as 39,137 people remain in quarantine.

A total of 142 people were admitted to hospitals and other treatment centres and 305 were discharged.

While 8,982 people are recovering at home, 1,109 are at private hospitals, 505 patients are at government hospitals, and 1,858 people are recuperating at FLTCs, SLTCs and domiciliary care centres. A total of 358 patients are recovering in intensive care units.