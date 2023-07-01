170 stray dog hotspots identified in Kerala

July 01, 2023 06:33 pm | Updated 06:33 pm IST - KOCHI

The State Animal Husbandry department has mapped 170 hotspots across the State where the stray dog menace is particularly bad.

The initiative comes in the wake of an 11-year-old differently abled boy being mauled to death by a pack of stray dogs at Muzhappilangad in Kannur district. Days later, a motorcyclist was run over by a cement mixer after getting thrown off the vehicle in an attempt to evade a stray that scurried across his path along the Container Terminal Road at Kothad near Kochi.

Least in Idukki

Thiruvananthapuram district topped the chart with 28 hotspots followed by Palakkad with 26, Kollam and Alappuzha districts with 19 each, Ernakulam with 14, Thrissur and Kozhikode districts with 11 each and Malappuram with 10 stray dog hotspots. Idukki district had just one hotspot, Kasaragod 3, Kottayam 5, Wayanad 7, and Kannur and Pathanamthitta have eight hotspots each.

“Hotspots were determined at the level of veterinary institutes on the basis of the number of dog bite cases reported last year between January and August,” said Animal Husbandry department sources.

The highest average dog bite was reported from the District Veterinary Centre in Palakkad where 641 cases were reported during the eight-month period at an average of 80.13 cases per month. This was followed by veterinary dispensary at Perla in Kasaragod with 388 dog bite cases at an average of 48.50 per month and veterinary poly clinic at Adoor in Pathanamthitta with 373 cases at an average of 46.63 per month.

Intensified vaccination

The lowest average dog bite case was reported from the veterinary dispensary at Thodannur in Kozhikode where 80 cases were reported at an average of 10 per month. The department has handed over the list to the local bodies concerned for intensifying vaccination in the hotspots. They would be provided vaccines and technical assistance.