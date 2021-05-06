17 LSGs get ‘very poor’ rating for waste management

Kochi

06 May 2021 00:31 IST

Thripunitura and Maradu among erring municipalities

The Local Self-Government Department has given a ‘very poor’ rating to the solid waste management and sanitation scenario in 14 panchayats and three municipalities in Ernakulam.

The worst-performing panchayats include Kumbalam, Karukutty, Ayyampuzha, Paingottur, Koovapadi, Mazhuvannoor, Aayavana, Mudakuzha, Pallarimangalam, Kuzhuppalli, Keerampara, Payipra, Chellanam and Malayattoor-Neeleswaram. Koothattukulam, Thripunitura and Maradu figured among the erring municipalities.

The rating was given after a comprehensive evaluation carried out by the department in April. Some of the serious gaps found included absence of Harithakarma Sena members for regular waste collection, and lack of proper collection mechanism and facilities for treatment of biodegradable waste. The civic bodies were also found lagging in the implementation of material collection facilities.

The best performing panchayats include Chottanikkara, Varapetti, Thirumaradi, Vadakkekara, Mukkannoor, Amballur, Kunnukara, Thiruvaniyoor, Puthrika and Ramamangalam. Kothamangalam, Eloor and North Paravur received the highest rating among the 13 municipalities in the district, according to the assessment report.

Door-to-door collection

Twenty-four grama panchayats have not yet started door-to-door collection of non-biodegradable waste. Twenty-six panchayats were yet to start door-to-door collection of such waste from commercial establishments. Only 20 grama panchayats had ensured door-to-door collection of non-biodegradable waste from households.

The assessment revealed that only nine grama panchayats and six municipalities were complying with the circular issued by the Department on the norms for waste collection.

Only 5.6% of the grama panchayats and five municipalities in the district had material collection facilities as per the provisions under the Solid Waste Management Rules, 2016. Thirty-two grama panchayats lacked the space for setting up the facility while the corresponding number of municipalities was eight. Twenty-five grama panchayats had failed to install the material collection facility under their jurisdiction.

The assessment also revealed the widening gaps in initiating decentralised systems of waste management. Only five panchayats had Thumboormuzhi-model aerobic bins for treatment of biodegradable waste. But the number of units in these panchayats was considerably low (total eight units only). Eight municipalities had set up 38 such systems.

None of the grama panchayats had set up windrow composting units. Only three municipalities had installed the system. The vermi-composting model had no takers among the grama panchayats. Only seven grama panchayats and four municipalities had set up community biogas units.