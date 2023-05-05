HamberMenu
17 injured as bus rams truck at Cusat Junction in Ernakulam

May 05, 2023 06:46 pm | Updated 06:46 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

Seventeen persons suffered minor injuries after a private tourist bus rammed behind a truck at Cusat Junction on Friday around 4.30 a.m.

The bus was on its way from Kasaragod to Kottayam. “It seems like the driver of the bus dozed off and rammed into a truck, which was awaiting signal,” said Eloor fire force officials.

The injured passengers were rushed to a nearby private hospital. Since the injuries were not serious, all of them were given primary treatment and discharged after observing them for a while, hospital sources said.

