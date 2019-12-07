17 foreign officers complete gunnery training

A total of 17 officers from 10 countries namely Bangladesh, Indonesia, Kenya, Malaysia, Myanmar, Nigeria, Ghana, Sri Lanka, Tanzania, and Mauritius completed their gunnery specialisation course and long gunnery course at INS Dronacharya, the Navy’s missile and gunnery school, at Fort Kochi on Friday. Their passing-out parade was reviewed by Commanding Officer of Dronacharya, Commodore Sunil Kumar Roy.
The course was funded under the Indian Technical and Economic Cooperation scheme. The trainees had a seven-and-a-half-month training, which included a scientific orientation phase, basic phase, a guided weapon introductory capsule, equipment phase consisting of weapon and sensor systems, and war gaming.
