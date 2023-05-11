17 cooperative banks join farming venture in Kalamassery after Palliyakkal model

May 11, 2023 06:40 pm | Updated 06:40 pm IST - KOCHI

The example set by Palliyakkal Service Cooperative Bank, which has pioneered into sponsoring both farming activities and initiatives for income generation, has caught the attention of other cooperatives in the district.

The latest in what may be called a chain is that 17 cooperative banks and institutions have joined hands to make ‘Krishikkoppam Kalamassery’ venture a success. The farming venture has been launched in the Kalamassery Assembly constituency.

The objective is to expand agricultural area in the constituency under the programme, Shan A.C., president, Palliyakkal Cooperative Bank. The programme conceived by Industries Minister P. Rajeeve aims to bring all cultivable areas in the constituency under farming with the help of self-help groups of farmers.

Palliyakkal bank board member M.P. Vijayan said all resources in the constituency would be utilised to promote agricultural activities in a big way. “The farmers will just have to produce. They will get the backing of cooperative institutions for other aspects such as marketing. Initially, 250 acres are being prepared for farming activities,” he added.

All basic activities will be carried out by cooperatives in the Kalamassery constituency area. The three-tier local bodies and the department of Agriculture will pitch in with their support mechanisms. The four panchayats and two municipalities in the Assembly area have a total of 152 wards, and 159 self-help groups of farmers have been formed so far for the programme, Mr. Vijayan said.

The major activities include cultivation of vegetables and fruits, dairying, poultry keeping, and aquaculture. The Palliyakkal bank also plans to launch pokkali rice cultivation in 250 acres this season. It has set up a rice mill exclusively for milling paddy harvested from pokkali fields under its area of operations. Pokkali rice from the area is sold under the brand ‘Kaithakam’, Mr. Vijayan said.

There are also 40 acres under vegetable cultivation and around a hundred cages for fish culture under the farmers being guided and funded by the cooperative bank. Dairy activities have led to the sale of around 700 litres of fresh milk per day. The service cooperative bank also pays a high price for fresh milk at ₹55 a litre to dairy farmers under its fold.

Mr. Vijayan said service cooperative banks at Okkal near Perumbavoor, Varapetty near Kothamangalam, Korampadam near Paravur, and the neighbouring Vadakkekara are following the example set by the bank.

The Palliyakkal Service Cooperative is celebrating the 23rd year of its stepping into farming activities with a series of seminars on agriculture. There are 28 self-help groups under the bank’s fold, which are engaged in activities ranging from paddy and vegetable cultivation.