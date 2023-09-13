HamberMenu
16th Agricultural Science Congress in Kochi from October 10

September 13, 2023 06:44 pm | Updated 06:44 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

The 16th Agricultural Science Congress here in Kochi from October 10 to 13 will bring together farmers, policy-makers and scientists to discuss sustainable development goals. A farmers’ meet would be the highlight of the congress, which would be a platform for farmers, academics, researchers and entrepreneurs to exchange insights and experience, said a communication from the ICAR-Central Marine Fisheries Research Institute (CMFRI) here on Wednesday.

The regular delegate registration for the congress will close on September 20. Deadline for abstract submissions for thesis presentations at the meet is September 15. The congress is organised by the National Academy of Agricultural Sciences, New Delhi, and hosted by the ICAR-CMFRI.

An industry-scientist interface promises to be a significant draw at the congress, facilitating meaningful exchanges between industry experts and scientific innovators. The interface is expected to lead to collaborations that drive innovation and progress within the agricultural sector.

Around 1,500 delegates from India and abroad will be engaged in an array of sessions, including special invited lectures by distinguished scientists, technical sessions, symposia, panel discussions and student elocution contests. Topics will include food and nutritional security, climate action in agri-food systems, emerging genetic technologies, livestock, horticulture, aquaculture and fisheries, nature-based solutions, next-gen technologies and policies.

For more information and registration details, please visit the official website of the 16th Agricultural Science Congress (www.16asc2023.in)

