1,694 new cases in Ernakulam; TPR 14.08%

The district saw 1,694 fresh cases of COVID-19 on Monday. The test positivity rate was 14.08%.

Thrikkakara recroded 56 new cases while Keerampara and Parakkadavu recorded 55 each, Kavalangad 54, Malayattoor-Neeleswaram 48, Kothamangalam 47, and Karumaloor and Varapuzha logged 43 new cases.

As many as 3,699 patients tested negative, recovering from the illness. As on Monday, the district had 31,536 active COVID-19 cases. A total of 12,033 fresh samples have been sent for testing now.

The district has so far administered 37.38 lakh doses of vaccine.