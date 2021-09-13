Kochi

1,694 new cases in Ernakulam; TPR 14.08%

The district saw 1,694 fresh cases of COVID-19 on Monday. The test positivity rate was 14.08%.

Thrikkakara recroded 56 new cases while Keerampara and Parakkadavu recorded 55 each, Kavalangad 54, Malayattoor-Neeleswaram 48, Kothamangalam 47, and Karumaloor and Varapuzha logged 43 new cases.

As many as 3,699 patients tested negative, recovering from the illness. As on Monday, the district had 31,536 active COVID-19 cases. A total of 12,033 fresh samples have been sent for testing now.

The district has so far administered 37.38 lakh doses of vaccine.


Our code of editorial values

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Sep 13, 2021 10:10:49 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Kochi/1694-new-cases-in-ernakulam-tpr-1408/article36440392.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY