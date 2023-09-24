₹1.69-crore project to renovate dilapidated walkway on Fort Kochi beachfront

September 24, 2023 09:41 pm | Updated 10:06 pm IST - KOCHI

Kochi Metro Rail Limited has readied a ₹1.69-crore project to renovate the dilapidated walkway on the Fort Kochi beachfront, install lights, and relocate fish vendors from there.

The work will be done before Water Metro ferries begin calling at the Fort Kochi ferry terminal by the year-end. Local residents and the Kochi Corporation had sought KMRL’s help in this regard. The renovation would be of tremendous help to Water Metro commuters too, said metro sources.

Three high-mast lights will be installed along the beach to ensure that the area is well-lit. Steps will be taken to coordinate with the Department of Archaeology in restoring heritage structures on the beachfront. The fish vendors, whose shacks are an eyesore and block the view of the beach, will be relocated to five modern kiosks. The work will be inaugurated by Mayor M. Anilkumar at the Cochin Club on Monday.

ADVERTISEMENT

Kerala Tourism had failed to live up to the promise made in early 2021 to renovate the walkway and initiate steps to contain sea erosion.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.