HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+Showcase

CONNECT WITH US

₹1.69-crore project to renovate dilapidated walkway on Fort Kochi beachfront

September 24, 2023 09:41 pm | Updated 10:06 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau
Kerala Tourism has done little to restore damaged parts of the walkway on the Fort Kochi beachfront.

Kerala Tourism has done little to restore damaged parts of the walkway on the Fort Kochi beachfront. | Photo Credit: JOHN L. PAUL 

Kochi Metro Rail Limited has readied a ₹1.69-crore project to renovate the dilapidated walkway on the Fort Kochi beachfront, install lights, and relocate fish vendors from there.

The work will be done before Water Metro ferries begin calling at the Fort Kochi ferry terminal by the year-end. Local residents and the Kochi Corporation had sought KMRL’s help in this regard. The renovation would be of tremendous help to Water Metro commuters too, said metro sources.

Severely damaged walkway and beachfront destroyed by sea erosion welcome visitors to Fort Kochi.

Severely damaged walkway and beachfront destroyed by sea erosion welcome visitors to Fort Kochi. | Photo Credit: H. VIBHU

Three high-mast lights will be installed along the beach to ensure that the area is well-lit. Steps will be taken to coordinate with the Department of Archaeology in restoring heritage structures on the beachfront. The fish vendors, whose shacks are an eyesore and block the view of the beach, will be relocated to five modern kiosks. The work will be inaugurated by Mayor M. Anilkumar at the Cochin Club on Monday.

Kerala Tourism has done little to restore damaged parts of the walkway on the Fort Kochi beachfront.

Kerala Tourism has done little to restore damaged parts of the walkway on the Fort Kochi beachfront. | Photo Credit: JOHN L. PAUL 

Kerala Tourism had failed to live up to the promise made in early 2021 to renovate the walkway and initiate steps to contain sea erosion.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.