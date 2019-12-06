168 trainees complete sea training

A batch of 168 officer sea trainees, including seven foreign trainees, completed their afloat training on board ships of the First Training Squadron and their passing out parade was reviewed by Rear Admiral R.J. Nadkarni, Chief of Staff, of the Southern Naval Command on Thursday.

The First Training Squadron comprises naval ships Tir, Magar, Shardul, Sujata, Indian Coast Guard Ship Sarathi, and Sail Training Ships Tarangini and Sudarshini.

The coveted Chief of the Naval Staff Trophy and Telescope for the Best All Round Sea Trainee were awarded to Sub Lieutenant Sanjeev Kumar Singh. Sub Lt Ajay Kumar received the Binoculars for standing First in Overall Order of Merit. Assistant Commandant Nischay Bhargava received the DG, ICG Trophy for the Best Coast Guard Sea Trainee.

The sea training of 24 weeks for the course had commenced in June, with the trainees receiving hands-on experience in seamanship, general navigation, astronavigation, communications, gunnery and anti-submarine warfare.

The trainees also visited various ports in India and sailed to Antsiranana (Madagascar), Mombasa (Kenya), Dar es Salaam and Zanzibar (both in Tanzania). They will now join various front-line naval warships and Coast Guard patrol vessels as part of their sea attachment phase of ab-initio training.