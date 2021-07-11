16.5 kg of ganja seized in Ernakulam

In a major drugs haul, personnel of the Excise Enforcement and Anti Narcotic Special Squad seized 16.5 kg of ganja and arrested a youth from a rented house at Vazhakkala.

While Nithin Antony was arrested on charge of selling the drug, his associate Antony Rijoy, who allegedly procured the contraband for sale among peddlers at Kaloor, Thammanam and Palarivattom, managed to escape from the house. Rijoy reportedly used to procure drugs from neighbouring States and transport it here in luxury cars. The raid was led by Excise Circle Inspector G. Vinoj.

Illegal IMFL sale

A senior citizen was arrested from Vaduthala on charge of illegal retail sale of Indian-made foreign liquor (IMFL). Orson Aruja, 64, was nabbed on charge of illegally storing two litres of IMFL and 375 ml of arrack for sale. A sum of ₹4,500 was found in his possession.

Ganja seized

In a joint operation, personnel of Thrikkakara and Fort Kochi police arrested three persons with 1.50 kg of ganja from a hotel at Athani. The raid was conducted on the basis of information that Kannur native Mohammed Shiyad, who was wanted by the Fort Kochi police in a drugs case, was camping there. The others who were arrested are Thalassery native Mohammed Sabit, 25, and Sindhu S. Ravindran, 23, of Anakkavila, Thiruvananthapuram.