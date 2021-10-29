Kochi

₹1.64 crore seized from train passengers

Two passengers of Sabari special train were nabbed by the Crime Intelligence Branch (CIB) of the Railway Protection Force (RPF) on the charge of carrying currency worth ₹1.64 crore in their bags. They were arrested during checks between Palakkad and Ottapalam stations.

The arrested are Balanagu Naga Venkata Raghavendra, 40, and Shaik Ahamad, 37, both from Guntur in Andhra Pradesh. They were detained and brought to the CIB’s Palakkad office. The Income Tax Department was informed of the matter, Railway sources said.


