1,639 new COVID cases in Ernakulam

Ernakulam district reported 1,639 fresh COVID-19 cases on Sunday, and the test positivity rate (TPR) remains at 11.39%.

The newly infected include five who came from outside the State. As many as 1,613 infections were through local transmission, said a communication from the Health Department here.

The source infection in 16 cases is not known. Five health workers are also among the infected, the communication added.

Vadakkekara reported the highest number of cases at 73, Puthenvelikkara reported 63 cases, Thripunithura 49, Aluva 37, Kalamassery and Thrikkakara 36 each, Piravom 21, Chottanikkara and Maradu 18 each, Kothamangalam and Cheranalloor 17 each, Eloor, Palluruthy, and Kadamakudy 14 each, Ernakulam North 13, Ernakulam South 12, Edappally and Angamaly 11 each, Kaloor and Fort Kochi 10 each, Vyttila 8, and Kadavanthra, Vennala, and Kumbalanghi six cases each.

Thammanam, Thoppumpady, Panampilly Nagar, Ayappankavu, Karuvelippadi, Chellanam, Pachalam, Perumpadappu, Mattancherry, and North Paravur are among places that reported less than five cases.

A total of 2,762 people were declared cured of infection, while 2,292 were brought under observation at home. A total of 5,283 people came out of home observation. There are 29,944 people under observation.