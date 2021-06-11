1,629 new COVID-19 cases in Ernakulam

KOCHI

11 June 2021 21:00 IST

TPR at 14.82% in the district

Kuttampuzha recorded the highest number of new COVID cases in Ernakulam district on Friday, with 122 people testing positive.

The district saw a total of 1,629 new cases and a test positivity rate (TPR) of 14.82% when 10,992 tests were done.

Three health workers and one police officer tested positive. Thrikkakara saw 65 new cases, Elamkunnapuzha and Kottuvally 55 each, Thripunithura 51, Aikaranad 49, and Kumbalangi and Fort Kochi 44 each.

A total of 1,907 people were considered to have recovered, and the district’s active caseload stands at 17,975.

While 238 people were admitted to treatment centres on Friday, 363 were discharged.

Of those recovering from the infection, 12,596 remain at home, 1,247 are at private hospitals, 517 are at government hospitals, 20 patients are recovering at INHS Sanjivani, and 1,966 people are FLTCs, SLTCs, and domiciliary care centres.

As many as 46,037 people remain in quarantine.