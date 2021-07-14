Kochi

1,624 test positive in Ernakulam

Around 1,624 persons were tested positive for SARS-CoV-2 in Ernakulam on Tuesday.

Nearly 1,590 persons got infected through local contact. The source of infection in 24 cases has not been ascertained. The test positivity rate was 9.69%. The regions in which the positive cases were higher than 30 included Thrikkakara (69), Chellanam (57), Maradu (43), Vazhakulam (43), Elankunnapuzha (36), Pallipuram (36), Manjapra (34), Rayamangalam (34), Thripunithura (33), Alangad (32), Udayamperoor (31) and Kumbalangi (30).

Some of the regions that reported fewer than five cases were Ayavana, Elanji, Eloor, Kunnathunad, Nedumbassery, Chottanikara, Thammanam, Palarivattom, Mulavukad and Poonithura. Around 12,317 persons in the district are under treatment after testing positive, according to an official release

Vaccination

About 15.77 lakh persons have received the first dose of vaccination in the district while 4.46 lakh had received their second dose.

The district was leading the list of districts that had administered the highest number of doses. Over 7,000 migrant workers in the district have received the first dose. Thirty vaccination centres were opened in the district for migrant workers.


