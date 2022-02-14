1,608 fresh COVID cases in Ernakulam

Active case load in district 24,413

Special Correspondent

KOCHI

A total of 1,608 persons were detected with COVID-19 in Ernakulam district on Monday.

A communication from the district health authorities said here there were no cases of people coming from outside the State being infected. A total of 1,175 cases are related to local spread and there were 430 cases in which the source of infection was not known. There were three health workers among the infected.

The communication said 3,056 persons were declared cured of the infection in the district on Monday while 1,378 persons were brought under observation in their own homes. The number of people under treatment for COVID 19 in the district was 24,413, said the communication.

The number of samples sent for testing from both the government and private sectors stood at 9,135, the communication said. It also said that 7,820 doses of vaccine were administered on Monday. Of these, 1,450 doses were administered to health workers and those on the frontline in the fight against COVID-19.