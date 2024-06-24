ADVERTISEMENT

1.60 kg of ganja seized from lodge in Kaloor

Published - June 24, 2024 09:05 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

Excise officials seized 1.60 kg of ganja from a lodge in Kaloor and booked two persons on Monday.

The seizure was made from the third floor of the lodge on the eastern side of Krishna Menon Road. The accused are Sahad Muhammad Moideen, 21, of Bedadukka, Kasaragod, and Muhammad Ashiq, 21, of Ponnani, Malappuram. They were accused of possessing and handling the narcotic.

According to Excise officials, the duo was part of a group that transported ganja from Kasaragod and sold it among students and workers in Kaloor, Edappally and Palarivattom areas. They had been allegedly taking rooms on rent for six months to conduct the business.

The seizure was made based on a tip-off received by Assistant Excise Commissioner Jimmy Joseph. A team led by Ernakulam Excise Enforcement Anti-Narcotic Special Squad inspector K.P. Pramod led the operation.

