16 migrant workers granted bail

Release may be delayed owing to lack of sureties

After being jailed for over one month, 16 migrant workers of the Kitex Garments company in Kizhakkambalam, who were arrested in connection with the violent incidents on Christmas night, were granted bail by a trial court in Kolenchery on Monday.

However, the workers will have to furnish the bail bonds to get out of the jail. The police had rounded up 174 workers for their alleged involvement in the incidents.

The day also witnessed eight workers being released on bail after they furnished the bail bonds. Bail was granted by the Judicial First Class Magistrate Court, Kolenchery.

The reluctance of persons to stand as surety for those who have been jailed has been delaying the release of the workers, said P.C. Thomas, the lawyer engaged by the Kerala State Legal Services Authority, to look into the issues faced by the workers.

The apprehension that it would be difficult to ensure the attendance of the workers in court when their cases are considered deterred many persons from standing as sureties for the labourers. As the workers have also been booked under Prevention of Damage to Public Property Act, each one needs to remit ₹6,000 in court, considering the loss they caused to public property. The authority cannot provide the money to the jailed workers, he said.

Meanwhile, a few lawyers have moved bail applications of the workers in the trial court. The court will take up the applications in the coming days.