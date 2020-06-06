Kochi

16 COVID cases reported in Thrissur

COVID-19 was confirmed for 16 people in the district on Saturday. With this, the number of people under treatment for COVID-19 in hospitals in the district reached 77. So far disease was confirmed for 111 people in the district.

Five members of a family from Irinjalakuda, including 41-year-old woman and her children aged 14, 11, 6 and 3, who came from Bahrain on May 27, were reported positive for the disease. Another 26-year-old man, who arrived from Bahrain also tested positive.

A 48-year-old man from Vellangallur and a 31-year-old man from Kaipamangalam, who came from Kuwait on May 27, and a four-year-old boy from Avinissery, who came from Abu Dhabi on May 28, too tested positive. The other case was a 50-year-old man from Thandilam, who came on June 2 Qatar.

Five persons who came from Mumbai were tested positive for COVID on Saturday. They are a 49-year-old woman and her 20-year-old son from Puthukkad, who came on May 27; a 23-year-old man from Chalakudy and 40-year-old man from Punnayur, who also reached on May 27; and a 33-year-old man from Kodakara, who reached on May 5.

A 52-year-old man who came from Delhi on May 25 too reported positive.

In all 13,159 people are under observation in the district.

