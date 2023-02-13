16 bus drivers nabbed for drunk driving made to write imposition at Hill Palace police station

February 13, 2023 08:10 pm | Updated 08:10 pm IST - KOCHI

Sixteen drivers of public transport and school buses nabbed by the Hill Palace police on charges of drunk, rash and negligent driving on Monday were made to write imposition at the police station. They had to write a 1,000 times that they would never drive under the influence of alcohol.

“It was shocking that even drivers of school buses plying little children were driving under the influence of alcohol. They were made to write imposition so that they realised the gravity of their offence. It is terrorising to even think that there is no guarantee that people who leave their homes in the morning will return thanks to reckless drivers,” said a senior police officer.

The erring drivers were picked up between 5 a.m. and 9 a.m. Among those who were nabbed, four were school bus drivers and two were KSRTC drivers, while 10 drove private buses.

Two police teams conducted the drive at Karingachira and Vaikom Road. The police made arrangements to drop passengers of the buses taken into custody at the Thripunithura bus stand to continue their journey. Students of school buses were dropped at their respective schools by police drivers in plainclothes.

Special reports on KSRTC bus drivers will be submitted to the public sector transport major. Hill Palace Station House Officer V. Gopakumar said steps would be initiated to suspend the licence of drivers and registration of vehicles.

The erring drivers were booked under Section 185 (drunk driving) of the Motor Vehicles Act and Section 279 (rash driving) of the Indian Penal Code.

The drive was led by teams comprising Sub Inspectors P.V. Ramesan and Rajeev Nath, Assistant Sub Inspector M.G. Santhosh, senior civil police officers Shyam R. Menon and Arun, and civil police officers Jiji Saji John, Bibin, and Ansar.

Meanwhile, the city police are continuing the special combing operations against private buses at the instance of the Kerala High Court.

Teams split under Mattancherry, Ernakulam, Ernakulam Central and Thrikkakara Assistant Commissioners of Police carried out the operation on Monday. During the drive, as many as 614 private buses were checked for various offences, including violation of traffic rules, racing, operating without doors, and driving under the influence of alcohol. Accordingly, 64 petty cases were registered.