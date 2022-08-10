15th edition of cOcOn to be held in Kochi in September

Focus on cyber security of children

Focus on cyber security of children

The city is set to host the 15th edition of cOcOn, the annual cyber security and hacking conference organised by the Kerala Police, next month.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan will inaugurate the cOcOn 2022 at hotel Hyatt on September 23. Chief of the Naval Staff Radhakrishnan Harikumar will deliver the keynote address.

As usual, prior to the inauguration, a two-day conference will be held in which experts in eight different subjects will impart training to participants. Like in the previous editions, the focus will be on the cyber security of children. The theme of this edition of the event is Connect-Collaborate-Contribute.

A separate track will be dedicated to Counter Child Sexual Exploitation (CCSE). Nobel laureate Kailash Satyarthi will inaugurate the track on September 24. A day-long workshop will be organised by his NGO Bachpan Bachao Andolan on sexual exploitation of children and child trafficking.

The session will be attended by Guillermo Galarza Abizaid, Vice President (Partnership & Law Enforcement Training), International Centre for Missing and Exploited Children; Robert Holness, International Liaison Officer, National Crime Agency, British High Commission; and Jonathan Rouse, Detective Inspector, Child Abuse and Sexual Crime Group, State Crime Command, Queensland Police Service, Australia.

A panel discussion involving foreign delegates will be held to explore the scope of global investigation in the area of cybercrimes. Union Minister for IT and Electronics Rajeev Chandrasekhar will inaugurate the valedictory function on September 24.

Koottu launch

Governor Arif Mohammed Khan will inaugurate the Kochi regional launch of Koottu, a project being run by the Kerala Police for the cyber security of children, at IMA Hall on September 22. Awareness campaigns for students, parents and teachers will be held at the event.

The past two editions of cOcOn were held online in view of the pandemic. ADGP Manoj Abraham, the organising committee chairman of the conference, observed that the conference assumes significance on account of the surge in cyber crimes corresponding to the increase in online education and online businesses. With online services turning ubiquitous, cyber security has become critical not just to investigation agencies but even to ordinary citizens using smartphones, he said.