Kochi

1,596 new cases in Ernakulam; TPR 13%

Workers transport COVID-19 vaccine boxes for distribution to immunisation centres in Kochi on Thursday   | Photo Credit: PTI

Ernakulam district recorded 1,596 cases of SARS-CoV2 on Thursday with a test positivity rate of 13%.

Thrikkakara recorded 72 new cases followed by Kuttampuzha (63), Thripunithura (60), Kumbalanghi (49), Fort Kochi and Mulavucad (38 each), and Elamkunnapuzha and Kalamassery (37 each).

Eleven of the newly infected were health workers. A total of 2,043 patients tested negative and the active caseload was 18,297.

The district had, as on Thursday evening, 48,234 people under surveillance for COVID-19. New admissions to FLTCs and hospitals were 169.

A fresh lot of 12,226 samples were sent for testing on Thursday.

Ernakulam district had 3,922 vacant beds for treatment of COVID patients, according to a communication from the PRD.


Our code of editorial values

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jun 10, 2021 10:17:26 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Kochi/1596-new-cases-in-ernakulam-tpr-13/article34784039.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY