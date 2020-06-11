1,580 people to fly in today as part of repatriation

KOCHI

11 June 2020 00:25 IST

Cochin International Airport Limited (CIAL) has said 1,580 passengers will arrive here on Thursday even as it received 1,320 passengers on Wednesday as part of operations that included repatriation of Indians stranded in other countries.

There will be four flights from Kuwait on Thursday. Jazeera flight J9 1405 is scheduled to land at 1.20 a.m. with with 160 passengers; Kuwait Airways KU1351 will arrive at 4 a.m. with 320 passengers and another Jazeera flight J9 4905 will touch down at 7 a.m. with 160 passengers. GoAir G8 7066 from Kuwait via Bengaluru will land at 4 p. m. with 80 passengers. SpiceJet SG9993 from Abu Dhabi is expected to arrive at 3 a. m. with 183 passengers.

