1,566 new cases of COVID-19 in Ernakulam

TPR in district 13.12%; active case load 14,903

A total of 1,566 fresh cases of COVID-19 were reported in the district on Monday with 1,531 cases being that of local spread.

One person had come from outside the State. There are 29 cases in which the source of infection was not known. Five health workers were among those infected.

The test positivity rate stood at 13.12% as 11,932 samples were sent for tests from the district on Monday.

Kalamassery had the highest number of positive cases with 65 fresh infections. Edathala had 50 cases, Thrikkakkara and Thripunithura had 43 cases each.

Aluva had 30 cases, Kumbalanghi 27 cases, Chellanam 25 cases, Edappally 23 cases, Nedumbassery 19 cases, Kadavanthra 12 cases, Fort Kochi 10 cases, Kaloor 9 cases, Elamakkara and Palarivattom 7 cases each.

Ernakulam North and South, Thevara, Pachalam, Perumpadappu, Poonithura, Mundamveli, Kadamakudy and Panampally Nagar reported less than five cases.

Recovery

A total of 4,553 people were cured of COVID-19 on Monday while 1,975 people came under observation in their homes.

A total of 3,957 people came out of home observation. The total number of people in home observation now stands at 36,392.

There are a total of 14,903 people under treatment for COVID-19 in the district.

Meanwhile, inspections by sectoral magistrates have resulted in charges being framed against 180 people for violation of COVID-19 protocol.

The cases involved people not wearing masks and practising social distancing. A total of 156 cases were against people not wearing masks.