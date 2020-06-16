KochiKOCHI 16 June 2020 23:27 IST
Comments
1,560 to arrive by flight today
Updated: 16 June 2020 23:27 IST
The Cochin International Airport has scheduled the arrival of seven repatriation flights on Wednesday, including a stopover flight from Frankfurt. These flights will together bring in 1,560 passengers, among whom will be 700 from Saudi Arabia.
A Saudia flight, which was rescheduled on Monday, will arrive on Wednesday at 11 a.m. with 350 passengers from Jeddah.
Why you should pay for news - know more
More In Kochi
Read more...